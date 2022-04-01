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Neanderthal Genes and Psychopathy: The Predator in our Ancrestral DNA
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128 views • April 01, 2022
Source: Danny Vendramini: "Neanderthal: Profile of a super predator" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZbmywzGAVs
Danny Vendramini: "Them and Us: How Neanderthal predation created modern humans" https://amzn.to/3uTMzq2
"Neanderthal DNA has subtle but significant impact on human traits" https://phys.org/news/2016-02-neanderthal-dna-subtle-significant-impact.html
Laura Knight-Jadczyk: "The Golden Age, Psychopathy and the Sixth Extinction" https://bit.ly/3iY8y9q
"The Link Between Neanderthal DNA and Depression Risk" https://bit.ly/3uK3BGN
https://cassiopaea.org/cass/organic_portals.htm
https://veilofreality.com/2011/04/18/organic-portals-soulless-humans/
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Danny Vendramini: "Them and Us: How Neanderthal predation created modern humans" https://amzn.to/3uTMzq2
"Neanderthal DNA has subtle but significant impact on human traits" https://phys.org/news/2016-02-neanderthal-dna-subtle-significant-impact.html
Laura Knight-Jadczyk: "The Golden Age, Psychopathy and the Sixth Extinction" https://bit.ly/3iY8y9q
"The Link Between Neanderthal DNA and Depression Risk" https://bit.ly/3uK3BGN
https://cassiopaea.org/cass/organic_portals.htm
https://veilofreality.com/2011/04/18/organic-portals-soulless-humans/
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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