De-dollarization Tipping Point
BRICS Summit: This Week In South Africa Is Going To Be A Game-Changer


Got Bullion?

* The launch of a new gold-backed currency will be announced at the annual BRICS summit on 22-24 August 2023.

* The roll-out of this currency will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.

* The BRICS’ goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | In 24 Hours Everything Changes For The United States, Putin & China Are Ready (21 August 2023)

https://youtu.be/H4K_Gc_mwuo

