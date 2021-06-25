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Offizieller Impf-Widerstand in der Slovakei - Oficiálny odpor voči očkovaniu na Slovensku
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0 view • June 25, 2021
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Slowakischer Ex-Premierminister äußert sich zum Thema Impfungen - Slovenský expremiér sa vyjadril k očkovaniu
B̲i̲t̲t̲e̲: 🇦bonnieren✅ • 🇧ewerten👍 • 🇭elfen☕ • 🇰ommentieren💬 • 🇻erbreiten➥
ШΞG mit Eurer Denkbetreuung (TV, Zeitung usw.) und mit Familie, Nachbarn und Freunden auf die Straße! - Zbavte sa podpory myslenia (televízia, noviny atď.) a vyjdite do ulíc s rodinou, susedmi a priateľmi!
D̲̲i̲̲e̲̲s̲̲e̲̲n̲̲ Aufklärungs-Link gegen Fake-News je̲̲t̲̲z̲̲t̲̲ weitergeben: [https://bridgeurl.com/aufwachen]
Zdieľajte tento vzdelávací odkaz proti falošným správam!
Zuerst ignorieren sie Dich, dann lachen sie über Dich, dann bekämpfen sie Dich, und dann gewinnst Du!
Najprv vás ignorujú, potom sa vám smejú, potom sa s vami bijú a potom vyhráte!
❶ ❼ ❽ ❹ ❶ ❷ ❶
Slowakischer Ex-Premierminister äußert sich zum Thema Impfungen - Slovenský expremiér sa vyjadril k očkovaniu
B̲i̲t̲t̲e̲: 🇦bonnieren✅ • 🇧ewerten👍 • 🇭elfen☕ • 🇰ommentieren💬 • 🇻erbreiten➥
ШΞG mit Eurer Denkbetreuung (TV, Zeitung usw.) und mit Familie, Nachbarn und Freunden auf die Straße! - Zbavte sa podpory myslenia (televízia, noviny atď.) a vyjdite do ulíc s rodinou, susedmi a priateľmi!
D̲̲i̲̲e̲̲s̲̲e̲̲n̲̲ Aufklärungs-Link gegen Fake-News je̲̲t̲̲z̲̲t̲̲ weitergeben: [https://bridgeurl.com/aufwachen]
Zdieľajte tento vzdelávací odkaz proti falošným správam!
Zuerst ignorieren sie Dich, dann lachen sie über Dich, dann bekämpfen sie Dich, und dann gewinnst Du!
Najprv vás ignorujú, potom sa vám smejú, potom sa s vami bijú a potom vyhráte!
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