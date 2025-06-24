Electronic Warfare, Electromagnetic spectrum & the body

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?page=16
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/
magnetic human body communication
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24
https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/Research/Research-Areas
what is a bio cyber interface
what is Intra-Body Communication
https://www.comsoc.org/node/19826
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
https://www.africanews.com/2025/06/21/robotic-surgery-performed-remotely-from-the-us-on-a-patient-in-africa/
https://www.theatlantic.com/economy/archive/2025/06/computer-science-bubble-ai/683242/
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/An-example-of-distribution-of-nodes-amongst-three-RGs-and-their-Interference-Region_fig1_308850533
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLDMskBhdW4
Electronic Warfare Mission and Goals
what is electronic warfare
https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/6g-wireless-technology-powered-human-body
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biosignal
body area network
Human body communication (HBC) refers to the use of the human body as a transmission medium for data, enabling short-range, low-power communication between devices on or near the body. It offers advantages like enhanced security and energy efficiency compared to traditional radio frequency (RF) communication methods like Bluetooth.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3779315/acc-commander-dominance-in-electromagnetic-spectrum-is-not-optional/
bioelectricity
what is the electromagnetic spectrum
https://www.once.lighting/en/news/the-visible-light-spectrum
how much of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible to humans
Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with and influence living organisms, including the fields produced by biological systems themselves and those generated by external sources
are humans on the electromagnetic spectrum
electromagnetic waves
Nanocommunications research is broadly categorized into:
Electromagnetic (EM) Nanocommunications: Utilizing electromagnetic waves, potentially in the THz range, for information transfer.
Molecular Nanocommunications: Drawing inspiration from natural biological processes, using molecules as information carriers.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8247001
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR4400/RR4408z1/RAND_RR4408z1.pdf