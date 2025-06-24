Electronic Warfare, Electromagnetic spectrum & the body

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?page=16

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

magnetic human body communication

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24

https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/Research/Research-Areas

what is a bio cyber interface

what is Intra-Body Communication

https://www.comsoc.org/node/19826

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.africanews.com/2025/06/21/robotic-surgery-performed-remotely-from-the-us-on-a-patient-in-africa/

https://www.theatlantic.com/economy/archive/2025/06/computer-science-bubble-ai/683242/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/An-example-of-distribution-of-nodes-amongst-three-RGs-and-their-Interference-Region_fig1_308850533

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLDMskBhdW4

Electronic Warfare Mission and Goals

what is electronic warfare

https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/6g-wireless-technology-powered-human-body

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biosignal

body area network

Human body communication (HBC) refers to the use of the human body as a transmission medium for data, enabling short-range, low-power communication between devices on or near the body. It offers advantages like enhanced security and energy efficiency compared to traditional radio frequency (RF) communication methods like Bluetooth.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3779315/acc-commander-dominance-in-electromagnetic-spectrum-is-not-optional/

bioelectricity

what is the electromagnetic spectrum

https://www.once.lighting/en/news/the-visible-light-spectrum

how much of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible to humans

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with and influence living organisms, including the fields produced by biological systems themselves and those generated by external sources

are humans on the electromagnetic spectrum

electromagnetic waves

Nanocommunications research is broadly categorized into:

Electromagnetic (EM) Nanocommunications: Utilizing electromagnetic waves, potentially in the THz range, for information transfer.

Molecular Nanocommunications: Drawing inspiration from natural biological processes, using molecules as information carriers.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8247001

https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR4400/RR4408z1/RAND_RR4408z1.pdf