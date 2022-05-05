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The Market Manipulation Concealing a Mining Breakout | Daniel Oliver
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10 views • May 05, 2022
What is driving the latest drop in gold prices, and how should we invest accordingly? Daniel Oliver, founder of Myrmikan Capital, shares his personal strategy of avoiding margin debt and investing in resilient mining developments that can retain their assets during prolonged downtime to rebound when production resumes.
TinOne (TSXV:TORC) is a newly listed mining exploration company that currently has two tin projects in Tasmania, Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle. Chris Donaldson, the executive chairman, discusses the soaring price of tin in recent years and the drilling that has begun at the company’s Great Pyramid project.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-market-manipulation-concealing-a-mining-breakout/
TinOne (TSXV:TORC) is a newly listed mining exploration company that currently has two tin projects in Tasmania, Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle. Chris Donaldson, the executive chairman, discusses the soaring price of tin in recent years and the drilling that has begun at the company’s Great Pyramid project.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-market-manipulation-concealing-a-mining-breakout/
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