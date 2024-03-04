Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Israel running out of armored vehicles? with Jon Elmer
channel image
The Prisoner
9000 Subscribers
Shop now
114 views
Published Yesterday

Jon Elmer provides military analysis of the latest developments on the ground.

Mirrored - The Electronic Intifada

YOUR GIFT SUPPORTS THE ELECTRONIC INTIFADA'S INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM ON PALESTINE:

• Donate by credit card or PayPal via Network for Good: https://bit.ly/GivetoEI

• Donate by credit card, ApplePay or US bank account via Kindful: https://bit.ly/EIKindful

Gifts are welcome from anywhere and are tax-deductible for US taxpayers as allowed by law.


Keywords
gazaidfarmored vehicles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket