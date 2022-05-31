Prepare for Forced Roundups-ATTENTION-Steve Quayle Calling for Wed, 6/1 Day of Repentance, Prayer and Fasting to Thwart the Plans of the Khabalists

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One does not have to be a rocket-surgeon to figure out who the alleged threat might be. Steve Quayle asserts that his background sources have intel that an executive order for June 15 making ID cards and fuel and food rationing mandatory, and further provides for the arrest and detainment of Christians, conservatives and 2A supporters., in his "Q Alerts", has called for day of repentance, prayer and fasting, calling on our Heavenly Father to thwart the plans of the left.
Remember the hierarchy of needs, and make final preps for your bugout or bugin plan.
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