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MAX IGAN - A ship to oblivion Svenska efter 3,20
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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90 views • January 06, 2022
1. THE COVID PLANDEMIC - A SHIP TO OBLIVION BY MAX IGAN. If you dont have time watch at least 12.55 into the video. People are dying like flies.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/
2. An eyewitness claims he saw Adolf Hitler in a Spanish monastery in 1945, after Hitler's supposed death.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX5aSLYzdgI
3. Trump’s most ardent supporters are turning against him, publicly ripping into him since he voiced his wholehearted approval of Covid vaccines. Trump’s vaccine support may cost him victory in 2024
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trumps-vaccine-support-may-cost-him-victory-in-2024/
4. “These shipments are concerning. These were seized in just one night and you have to wonder if this trend will continue,” said Shane Campbell, area port director for Chicago, in the statement. “Our officers are ready and will stop this threat before it can reach the public.” A big threat to Big Pharma.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-says-no-change-in-policy-regarding-foreign-ivermectin-seizures_4192987.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-01-05-1&utm_medium=email&est=tZNGc5Ap7pkWj1ASnXzhY7m865g6XYw1GYehK8gNfZ%2FNUc7YFqgiJHE7vzNZROhtaoOqu%2Fp4
5. Daniel McCarthy joins Owen to talk about how President Trump has deserted his supporters in their time of need and also what patriots can do to make a difference in this time of great evil.
https://www.brighteon.com/67a07b98-ac73-46a0-abae-6162e335f1bb
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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hitlermax iganivermectin
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