© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAX IGAN - A ship to oblivion Svenska efter 3,20
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • January 06, 2022
1. THE COVID PLANDEMIC - A SHIP TO OBLIVION BY MAX IGAN. If you dont have time watch at least 12.55 into the video. People are dying like flies.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/
2. An eyewitness claims he saw Adolf Hitler in a Spanish monastery in 1945, after Hitler's supposed death.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX5aSLYzdgI
3. Trump’s most ardent supporters are turning against him, publicly ripping into him since he voiced his wholehearted approval of Covid vaccines. Trump’s vaccine support may cost him victory in 2024
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trumps-vaccine-support-may-cost-him-victory-in-2024/
4. “These shipments are concerning. These were seized in just one night and you have to wonder if this trend will continue,” said Shane Campbell, area port director for Chicago, in the statement. “Our officers are ready and will stop this threat before it can reach the public.” A big threat to Big Pharma.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-says-no-change-in-policy-regarding-foreign-ivermectin-seizures_4192987.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-01-05-1&utm_medium=email&est=tZNGc5Ap7pkWj1ASnXzhY7m865g6XYw1GYehK8gNfZ%2FNUc7YFqgiJHE7vzNZROhtaoOqu%2Fp4
5. Daniel McCarthy joins Owen to talk about how President Trump has deserted his supporters in their time of need and also what patriots can do to make a difference in this time of great evil.
https://www.brighteon.com/67a07b98-ac73-46a0-abae-6162e335f1bb
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/
2. An eyewitness claims he saw Adolf Hitler in a Spanish monastery in 1945, after Hitler's supposed death.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX5aSLYzdgI
3. Trump’s most ardent supporters are turning against him, publicly ripping into him since he voiced his wholehearted approval of Covid vaccines. Trump’s vaccine support may cost him victory in 2024
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trumps-vaccine-support-may-cost-him-victory-in-2024/
4. “These shipments are concerning. These were seized in just one night and you have to wonder if this trend will continue,” said Shane Campbell, area port director for Chicago, in the statement. “Our officers are ready and will stop this threat before it can reach the public.” A big threat to Big Pharma.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-says-no-change-in-policy-regarding-foreign-ivermectin-seizures_4192987.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-01-05-1&utm_medium=email&est=tZNGc5Ap7pkWj1ASnXzhY7m865g6XYw1GYehK8gNfZ%2FNUc7YFqgiJHE7vzNZROhtaoOqu%2Fp4
5. Daniel McCarthy joins Owen to talk about how President Trump has deserted his supporters in their time of need and also what patriots can do to make a difference in this time of great evil.
https://www.brighteon.com/67a07b98-ac73-46a0-abae-6162e335f1bb
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.