Here’s What Make Oysters Great for Aquaculture
Published a month ago

The water’s always better when there’s oysters in them. Here’s why:
In this video, Dr. Laura Tiu, a marine science county extension direction and agent in the Florida Panhandle, whose work includes ongoing research projects in aquaculture and aquaponics, explains why oysters are great for aquaculture. 🦪

Dr. Laura Tiu explains that since oysters are not just a delicious treat, they are also a SUSTAINABLE shellfish that can help keep our waters clean. 💦

Keywords
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
