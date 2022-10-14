Here’s What Make Oysters Great for Aquaculture

The water’s always better when there’s oysters in them. Here’s
why:
In this video, Dr. Laura Tiu, a marine science county extension direction and agent in the Florida Panhandle, whose work includes ongoing research projects in aquaculture and aquaponics, explains why oysters are great for aquaculture. 🦪
Dr. Laura Tiu explains that since oysters are not just a delicious treat, they are also a SUSTAINABLE shellfish that can help keep our waters clean. 💦
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.