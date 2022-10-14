Here’s What Make Oysters Great for Aquaculture

The water’s always better when there’s oysters in them. Here’s why:

In this video, Dr. Laura Tiu, a marine science county extension direction and agent in the Florida Panhandle, whose work includes ongoing research projects in aquaculture and aquaponics, explains why oysters are great for aquaculture. 🦪



Dr. Laura Tiu explains that since oysters are not just a delicious treat, they are also a SUSTAINABLE shellfish that can help keep our waters clean. 💦

