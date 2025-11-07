HIDDEN AGENDA: How Big Pharma Is Using VENOM to Rewire You - Dr. Bryan Ardis | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Dr. Bryan Ardis to expose one of the most shocking medical deceptions of our time — the hidden use of venom compounds in modern medicine. From Ozempic’s lizard-derived formula to cone snail toxins used in pain drugs, Dr. Ardis reveals how Big Pharma’s secret “venom tech” could be silently rewiring human behavior and health. This powerful interview unpacks the science, the cover-ups, and the natural antidotes they don’t want you to know about.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comDr. Bryan Ardis:WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.comTELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshowEVENT: https://healingfortheages.com/BOOK: https://thedrardisshow.com/beyond-c-19-lies-book/#videoDr. Jana Schmidt: https://thedrardisshow.com/janasallnaturalPromo Code: FLYOVERIN STUDIO INTERVIEW with Dr. Ardis: https://rumble.com/v3kst6j-dr.-bryan-ardis-the-10-things-you-need-to-know.htmlDr. Bryan Ardis, DC., is considered one of the leading experts in the world on COVID-19, vaccines, Remdesivir, and other drugs. As a headline speaker for three years on the ReAwaken America Tour, he has also been featured at medical conferences and symposiums globally. Documentaries on Dr. Ardis include Watch the Water 1 & 2, Antidote, and the CoVenom-19 Series. He has appeared on Daystar TV, Newsmax, Lindell TV, Brighteon TV, The Epoch Times, and many other media outlets.Dr. Ardis is the creator and co-founder of the wellness conference “Healing for the A.G.E.S.,” which provides important information and health solutions. He also hosts a weekly podcast called The Dr. Ardis Show. He is married to the love of his life, Jayne, and they live in Texas with their eight children and multiple grandchildren.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: