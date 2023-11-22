Create New Account
Morality is not defined by group identity label
Gabe Mondragon
Published 17 hours ago

However, some groups are more immoral than others. Even now, while Jews are kicking me out of groups, antiSemites are calling me a Jew and all sorts of slurs and death wishes are being expressed. It's a very strange position to get hate from both Semites and antiSemites for simply being honest.

