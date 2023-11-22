Morality is not defined by group identity label

However, some groups are more immoral than others. Even now, while Jews are kicking me out of groups, antiSemites are calling me a Jew and all sorts of slurs and death wishes are being expressed. It's a very strange position to get hate from both Semites and antiSemites for simply being honest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.