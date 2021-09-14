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9/14/2021 Connecting The Dots: Dan Happel Ft. Dr. Peter Pry Part 1
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2581 views • September 14, 2021
Peter is a physicist who is one of the top national experts on Electro-Magnetic Pulse weapons technology. Him & Dan discuss the vulnerability of our electrical grid & risk of total shutdown from EMP events. Visit the connecting the dots website: https://danhappel.com/
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