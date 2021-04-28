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The Convicted Cases of Satanic Ritual Abuse: Part 2
Dare To Fly
Dare To Fly
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209 views • April 28, 2021
In the first video, we examined just some of the convicted cases of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA), which the news often fails to cover and are not fully acknowledged by the public. This video continues to detail further convicted cases, which managed to see a courtroom, whereby the victims managed to receive justice.

A google search will attempt to dismiss many ritual abuse cases, some of which have been detailed in both videos (which has been acknowledged), however have been labelled as SRA and ritualistic abuse by the judges themselves.

Fly High, Fear Less.

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Sources:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england...
https://www.cornwalllive.com/news/cor...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-1...
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wa...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-s...
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2011/m...
http://casra.org.uk/prosecuted-cases/
https://uk-database.net/

#DareToFly​ #Spirit​ #SatanicRitualAbuse
Keywords
abuseconservativesatanconservativesminduksatanismchild abuseunited kingdomspiritbodysecret societiessatanic ritualssrafreemasonssatanic ritual abusedevil worshipdare to fly
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