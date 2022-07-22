The Truth About Muslims, Allah, and Islam John MacArthur SHOCKING TRUTH

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4,247 views - Jun 13, 2021 - God is - John MacArthur: I don't know how you could knoe from half a billion to a billion believers in Islam. Islam is a word that means surrender, it means submission. And the idea is that Islam is surrendered to the will of Allah. The will of Allah is revealed. It's not an unknown things. The will of Allah is revealed through his prophet Muhammad. The Revelation of Allah is written down in the holy book called the Quran. A Muslim is one who submits. to the will of Allah. Mirror