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(FULL SHOW) Former Pfizer Employee Confirms ‘Vaccine’ is POISON! – Stew Peters Show 07/28/21
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191 views • July 29, 2021
The Stew Peters Show (July 18, 2021)
Stew welcomes Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst who confirms the ingredients in the inoculation ARE POSION, and discusses who’s involved, how it was premeditated and how the plan will continue.
DeAnna Lorraine exposes the ‘January 6 Commission’ as a complete HOAX, speculating that those testifying are PAID ACTORS.
Mike Filip, host of Americanuck Radio, reveals gun confiscation underway in Canada!
Stew welcomes Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst who confirms the ingredients in the inoculation ARE POSION, and discusses who’s involved, how it was premeditated and how the plan will continue.
DeAnna Lorraine exposes the ‘January 6 Commission’ as a complete HOAX, speculating that those testifying are PAID ACTORS.
Mike Filip, host of Americanuck Radio, reveals gun confiscation underway in Canada!
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