Biden Classified Documents Tied to Ukraine and United States Faces War with Russia and China | Dr. Mark Sherwood, Colonel John Mills

Our country has been highly distracted by things in the news that have averted their eyes from the brewing war with Russia as we continue to overly give aid and resources to Ukraine. Our nation's defense capabilities have long been deteriorated. This began systematically before any Petrodollar shakedown occurred.

Our dry docks, as Colonel John Mills reveals, are woefully at risk due to bad maintenance and not building our stockpiles in the past. Thanks Obama. However, we can't forget that China has also seized control of our ports of entry including Cape Canaveral and several others in Texas, Northwest and California.

The technology and infiltration by Russia with Rostec and the projects with Gulftainer - both strategically set up in our country - will render us crippled when an attack does happen. That time seems to be growing closer.

These nations watch as we destroy ourselves with woke, affirmative action, Defund the Police, and other nefarious policies. The erosion of our law enforcement is exactly what led to the death of Tyre Nichols - although there are other unconfirmed reports it was personal.

If we don't get a grip on our country and ourselves immediately then we will be an easy target - perhaps willing. They are tiring the people, and even when the grid fails like it does in East Texas for days with simple ice storms, and it shows more daily.

Are you prepared?





