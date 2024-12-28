Russia has accused the U.S. and UK intelligence agencies of orchestrating terror attacks on Russian bases in Syria by using freed ISIS militants. Moscow's SVR alleges the West's goal is to destabilize the region and force Russia to evacuate its bases. The accusations include claims of drone strikes and advanced warnings given to militants to obscure Western involvement. Russia argues that these tactics contradict the West’s commitments to democracy in Syria and accuses the U.S. of exploiting Syrian oil fields, refusing to return them to Damascus. Moscow maintains its presence in Syria is for regional stability and peace.

