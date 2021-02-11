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Doctors Around The World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE! DR. JOHAN DENIS SAYS Nanotechnology present in this COVID-19 vaccine!
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1524 views • February 11, 2021
EXCELLENT VIDEO - DR. JOHAN DENIS SAYS Nanotechnology present in this COVID-19 vaccine, and nanobots in hydrogels, which have been developed for military purposes. There are also strong indications this covid-19 vaccine could make you a controllable puppet by means of your own smart phone - connected to the 5g network and artificial intelligence. In this way you could lose everything that makes you human!
FULL VIDEO LINK https://banthis.tv/watch?id=5febc6a8c3c5ce1ce2f5f8d7
Doctors Around The World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE! 818,333 views Dec 29, 2020 War Room With Owen Shroyer! Doctors joins together in this powerful video exposing the dangers of taking the mandatory COVID vaccine!
ADDITIONAL AND VERY USEFUL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT THE WEBSITE OF ROBERT F. KENNEDY www.childrenshealthdefense.org GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
Dr. Carrie Madej And Jana Amazing Interview On The Future Effects Of Those Vaccinated For Covid!! Must See As Bible Prophecy Is Being Fulfilled Before Our Eyes! Saturday Feb 13 2021 - The Genetics of the Deception Recombinant DNA
Bill Gates is the Beast and the Covid 19 vaccine, which is not a vaccine but an operating system, is one of the Marks of the Beast. Anyone choosing to take the Covid 19 vaccine will be separated from God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob forever and there is no chance of redemption.
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/02/dr-carrie-madej-and-jana-amazing-interview-on-the-future-effects-of-those-vaccinated-for-covid-must-see-as-bible-prophecy-is-being-fulfilled-before-our-eyes-2668101.html
What They Secretly Told Us During The Super Bowl Halftime Show (2021)! The Covid Messenger RNA DNA Experimental “Vaccine”! Must See Videos! – Saturday Feb 13 2021
They are telling everyone that after you take the Covid 19 test and Covid 19 shot, then it will change your DNA and you will become transhuman and end up dying or becoming a zombie. The dancers all look like robots with their masks on! It is in your face but people still cannot see as they are under a strong delusion just as foretold in the Bible!
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/02/what-they-secretly-told-us-during-the-super-bowl-halftime-show-2021-how-to-get-a-medical-exemption-for-the-covid-messenger-rna-dna-experimental-vaccine-must-see-videos-2518617.html
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months! - Must Video – Thursday Feb 11 2021 14:31
Tenpenny warns that those who have taken the vaccine will begin to become sick
and many will die within 3-6 months! This is a very clear expose on the Gates’ injections! Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dccv1kgGBBLl/
FULL STORY PLUS VIDEO!
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/dr-sherri-tenpenny-explains-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months-must-video-3037796.html
Terrible COVID mRNA Vaccine Reactions! - Must See Video – Wednesday Feb 10 2021 13:54
People all over the world are dying and being severely injured by these toxic, rushed Covid Experimental vaccines and platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook are deleting these videos and banning their owners. Please share these heart-wrenching videos with any family and friends that are considering taking these dangerous CoronaVirus vaccines. DO NOT TAKE A COVID-19 VACCINATION NO MATTER WHAT THREATS YOU RECEIVE. Many cops and veterans are saying that USE OF DEADLY FORCE IS AUTHORIZED TO PREVENT A MANDATORY JAB ASSAULT.
Terrible COVID mRNA Vaccine Reactions! - Must See Video Wednesday, February 10, 2021 13:54
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/terrible-covid-mrna-vaccine-reactions-must-see-video-3037768.html
“They’re Dropping Like Flies” - Nursing Home Nurse Claims Vaccine Death Coverup!
A new viral video shows a nurse pleading for someone to take notice to the growth in deaths in his nursing home due to the covid-19 vaccines.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6011c7168f976a10d036fe47
“Never-Before-Seen Strange COVID Symptoms”? - Former CBS Healthwatch Reporter Says, "Try Using Logic" – Wednesday Feb 10 2021 18:17
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/never-before-seen-strange-covid-symptoms-former-cbs-healthwatch-reporter-says-try-using-logic-3037777.html
People Keep Dying, After Taking COVID Vaccine, Feb 9, 2021 The American Journal From a mother miscarriage to elder living facilities, the death toll post vaccine continues to rise! https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6022be86b3736c2c44e8ae09
Scientist Predicts mRNA Vaccine Will Lead To Numerous Deaths Months After Injection! Feb 6, 2021 Bill Gates Is EVIL! Professor Dolores Cahill explains how the "cytokine storm" is an antibody dependent response of the human body and how that explains the increase in deaths after taking the coronavirus vaccine.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=601f4813186b41284d7a227f
https://nopcbsnews.com/
FULL VIDEO LINK https://banthis.tv/watch?id=5febc6a8c3c5ce1ce2f5f8d7
Doctors Around The World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE! 818,333 views Dec 29, 2020 War Room With Owen Shroyer! Doctors joins together in this powerful video exposing the dangers of taking the mandatory COVID vaccine!
ADDITIONAL AND VERY USEFUL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT THE WEBSITE OF ROBERT F. KENNEDY www.childrenshealthdefense.org GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
Dr. Carrie Madej And Jana Amazing Interview On The Future Effects Of Those Vaccinated For Covid!! Must See As Bible Prophecy Is Being Fulfilled Before Our Eyes! Saturday Feb 13 2021 - The Genetics of the Deception Recombinant DNA
Bill Gates is the Beast and the Covid 19 vaccine, which is not a vaccine but an operating system, is one of the Marks of the Beast. Anyone choosing to take the Covid 19 vaccine will be separated from God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob forever and there is no chance of redemption.
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/02/dr-carrie-madej-and-jana-amazing-interview-on-the-future-effects-of-those-vaccinated-for-covid-must-see-as-bible-prophecy-is-being-fulfilled-before-our-eyes-2668101.html
What They Secretly Told Us During The Super Bowl Halftime Show (2021)! The Covid Messenger RNA DNA Experimental “Vaccine”! Must See Videos! – Saturday Feb 13 2021
They are telling everyone that after you take the Covid 19 test and Covid 19 shot, then it will change your DNA and you will become transhuman and end up dying or becoming a zombie. The dancers all look like robots with their masks on! It is in your face but people still cannot see as they are under a strong delusion just as foretold in the Bible!
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/02/what-they-secretly-told-us-during-the-super-bowl-halftime-show-2021-how-to-get-a-medical-exemption-for-the-covid-messenger-rna-dna-experimental-vaccine-must-see-videos-2518617.html
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months! - Must Video – Thursday Feb 11 2021 14:31
Tenpenny warns that those who have taken the vaccine will begin to become sick
and many will die within 3-6 months! This is a very clear expose on the Gates’ injections! Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dccv1kgGBBLl/
FULL STORY PLUS VIDEO!
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/dr-sherri-tenpenny-explains-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months-must-video-3037796.html
Terrible COVID mRNA Vaccine Reactions! - Must See Video – Wednesday Feb 10 2021 13:54
People all over the world are dying and being severely injured by these toxic, rushed Covid Experimental vaccines and platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook are deleting these videos and banning their owners. Please share these heart-wrenching videos with any family and friends that are considering taking these dangerous CoronaVirus vaccines. DO NOT TAKE A COVID-19 VACCINATION NO MATTER WHAT THREATS YOU RECEIVE. Many cops and veterans are saying that USE OF DEADLY FORCE IS AUTHORIZED TO PREVENT A MANDATORY JAB ASSAULT.
Terrible COVID mRNA Vaccine Reactions! - Must See Video Wednesday, February 10, 2021 13:54
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/terrible-covid-mrna-vaccine-reactions-must-see-video-3037768.html
“They’re Dropping Like Flies” - Nursing Home Nurse Claims Vaccine Death Coverup!
A new viral video shows a nurse pleading for someone to take notice to the growth in deaths in his nursing home due to the covid-19 vaccines.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6011c7168f976a10d036fe47
“Never-Before-Seen Strange COVID Symptoms”? - Former CBS Healthwatch Reporter Says, "Try Using Logic" – Wednesday Feb 10 2021 18:17
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/02/never-before-seen-strange-covid-symptoms-former-cbs-healthwatch-reporter-says-try-using-logic-3037777.html
People Keep Dying, After Taking COVID Vaccine, Feb 9, 2021 The American Journal From a mother miscarriage to elder living facilities, the death toll post vaccine continues to rise! https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6022be86b3736c2c44e8ae09
Scientist Predicts mRNA Vaccine Will Lead To Numerous Deaths Months After Injection! Feb 6, 2021 Bill Gates Is EVIL! Professor Dolores Cahill explains how the "cytokine storm" is an antibody dependent response of the human body and how that explains the increase in deaths after taking the coronavirus vaccine.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=601f4813186b41284d7a227f
https://nopcbsnews.com/
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