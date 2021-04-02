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Discovery of Children in Secret Govt Facility Shocks Investigative Reporter
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331 views • April 02, 2021
Discovery of Children in Secret Govt Facility Shocks Investigative Reporter
Drew Hernandez of https://drewhlive.com/ joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer in-studio to break down the shocking discoveries of inhumane treatment of children surging the southern US border. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606648db52da0277d1dcf379
Drew Hernandez of https://drewhlive.com/ joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer in-studio to break down the shocking discoveries of inhumane treatment of children surging the southern US border. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606648db52da0277d1dcf379
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