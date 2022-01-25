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Is God Strong Enough to Preserve His Word?
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0 view • January 25, 2022
The Bible tells Christians that He has exalted His word above all His name (Psalm 138:1-2). Yet, young Christians are almost immediately robbed of their trust & excitement in reading God's words because of current church leadership. There are no 'original manuscripts' for us to worry about; He has preserved His words for all of us, regardless of language. The Alpha Christian believes that God the Holy Ghost has written it through willing persons, and that He has perfectly preserved it for all of us. It is, indeed, the Final Authority.
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