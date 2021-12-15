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Liz Cheney Is Delusional
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111 views • December 15, 2021
Somehow she is raising millions of dollars and seems to want to run for president.
The Jan. 6 committee is basically a Soviet show trial, using its power to harm and humiliate people they disagree with politically.
Your private communications aren’t safe from power-drunk lawmakers.
Privacy is a prerequisite for freedom.
Cheney has no proof for what she’s pushing — and the entire committee is lying.
According to [Bidan], the ‘deadly insurrection’ was white supremacy.
There are important questions that need answers.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286882933001
The Jan. 6 committee is basically a Soviet show trial, using its power to harm and humiliate people they disagree with politically.
Your private communications aren’t safe from power-drunk lawmakers.
Privacy is a prerequisite for freedom.
Cheney has no proof for what she’s pushing — and the entire committee is lying.
According to [Bidan], the ‘deadly insurrection’ was white supremacy.
There are important questions that need answers.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286882933001
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