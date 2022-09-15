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Alex Jones Full Show 91422 GLOBAL BOMBSHELL
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
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214 views • September 15, 2022

GLOBAL BOMBSHELL: Secret Israeli Government Report Confirms Covid Vax Causing Massive Side Effects/Death – WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW 9/14/22
The British Medical Journal, the New England Medical Journal, and hundreds of other studies document what the Israeli government secretly admits to in leaked docs! Tune into the most censored broadcast in the world to learn how to bring these globalists to justice! Embattled populist leader Alex Jones will also break down the official talking point being parroted by Deep State puppets/Democratic Party that all MAGA Republicans are terrorists and “need to be killed.” Roger Stone, Mike Lindell, and Robert Barnes will join today’s broadcast LIVE to give critical analysis & insight! DO NOT miss this! The blueprint to defeat the NWO is now here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones

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trumpalex jonesrussiavaccineartificial intelligencebidenputinukraine2024faucitranshumanreptilianpfizerklaus schwab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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