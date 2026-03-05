🤔 Iran war: A Rothschild plot?

Iran’s real ‘sin’ isn’t its nuclear program — it was rejecting the globalist digital money model, US investment banker Catherine Fitts argues.



When US Army General Wesley Clark was told in 2001 that the US was “going to invade seven countries in five years,” it meant nations whose central banks “were not on board with programmable money,” Fitts told Tucker Carlson.



She said the aim was to assert control over the central banks of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Iran — and place them under a globalist Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) framework.



💬 "I'll call it the Rockefeller-Rothschild model," Fitts says.



A centrally controlled CBDC system with globally interoperable digital IDs cannot tolerate ‘leakage’ — meaning independent sovereign monetary systems.



💬 "I think one of the reasons we're seeing so much tension around Iran is because Iran right now is the big leakage in the system," Fitts stresses.

💬 "Iran's central bank counts. One of the reasons it counts is because their oil and energy is very important."



The pursuit of independent payment systems by Iran and BRICS makes them a sticking point for globalists, Fitts says.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

