Joe Oltmann Untamed | Halsey English | We Are At A Tipping Point | 12.31.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
156 followers
45 views • 1 day ago

This episode hits hard on the raw frustration boiling over in America as 2025 ends: fraud exposed everywhere, from massive Minnesota voter registrations processed online with zero proof of citizenship to billions siphoned off by NGOs and Somali-style scams in multiple states. President Trump calls out the injustice against Tina Peters on Truth Social, slamming Colorado for ignoring his December pardon of the Gold Star Mom jailed for nine years just for demanding honest elections yet she remains locked up while the system protects the real crooks. We're at a tipping point: only 24% of Americans are satisfied with the country's direction, a steep drop showing outrage over stolen voices, no arrests for the big players, and endless bullshit from the FBI on everything from J6 pipe bombers to election integrity.

Guest geopolitical expert Halsey English joins to break it down: Who's really blocking Trump from holding treasonous actors accountable? With escalating U.S. actions against Venezuelan drug ops (tied to China), Beijing's Taiwan drills testing resolve, and Venezuela as a potential proxy flashpoint, is domestic rot deep state sabotage, weaponized agencies, and institutional defiance dooming America to fail, or can we still turn the corner before it's too late?

From Elon's fraud estimates to whistleblowers in Ohio and Massachusetts, Andy Frisella's epic rant, and the growing calls to stop paying taxes altogether, this show lays bare the betrayal: hardworking Americans getting screwed while the swamp laughs. The people have had enough fraud, lies, and inaction are pushing us off the cliff. Tune in for unfiltered truth, hard questions, and no punches pulled. America First or we lose it all.


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann

https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

