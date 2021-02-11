Messages from God - Keep Praying your Rosaries to save Souls

Friday, February 5, 2021: (St. Agatha)

Jesus said: “My people, you are aware not to look at the black eyes of the Antichrist because he could hypnotize you into worshiping him instead of Me. In the vision of his black eyes, you looked away. This is why after the Warning and the six weeks of conversion, I told you to put your TVs, computers, and cell phones out of your house. This is because the Antichrist will control all of the airwaves with his face on your screens. By eliminating your internet devices, you will not be tempted to look at the Antichrist’s eyes. After the Warning and the conversion time, events will lead up quickly to the tribulation that will be started when the Antichrist declares himself. I will call My faithful to My refuges before this declaration of the Antichrist. You will call on Me and your guardian angel will lead you with a flame to the nearest refuge. So have your backpack or suitcase ready to leave as soon as I will warn you with My inner locution. Your angel will put an invisible shield over you as you leave your house, and you will not return. I will protect you from the evil ones throughout the tribulation at My refuges.”



Our Lady gave some inspirations: “My dear children, I thank you for praying my rosary. The miracle of the sun gave proof of my messages at Fatima. The miracle of the curtain of light on your chapel wall, also came from the sun through the skylight. These two miracles are a sign to you that Our Lord will perform miracles at all of the refuges. You have seen a vision of hell and it was so horrible that you dedicate your prayers for souls to keep them from going to hell. The picture of the atomic bomb is a preview of how some of your cities will be destroyed as well. I also spoke about how there will be an Era of Peace granted to mankind as a reward for your being faithful to my Son’s Commandments. Keep praying your rosaries for saving souls.”

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Catholics, we have entered the Pre-Tribulation, observe the Commandments, go to Confession; receive the Holy Eucharist; pray at least 3 Rosaries a day to keep your faith and save your loved ones. Prepare for the events that will devastate our planet: plagues, earthquakes, famine, WW3, cataclysms, antichrist’s World Order.

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Proverbs 9:9-11 Douay Rheims Bible



9 Give an occasion to a wise man, and wisdom shall be added to him. Teach a just man, and he shall make haste to receive it.

10 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is prudence.

11 For by me shall thy days be multiplied, and years of life shall be added to thee.