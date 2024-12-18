Drones-Canada and a New Day Dawning - End the Fed | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 33

- The truth regarding the drone deployment – US Military defensive posture and why





- Canada has never been a country – how, when and why? Canada the 51 st state?





- Trudeau (a military cog), is on his way out





- Zuckerberg goes to Mara-a-Lago to receive new marching orders from DJT





- All eyes on Japan, S. Korea and the Pacific region for the economic concerns of the day – how and why





- XI Jingping aligned with DJT on certain important matters





- Fed Res Chairman Powel is sleeper agent for our side – really? How’s that?





- We can look towards major shifts of control and power of the Federal Reserve to the Treasury or perhaps an “End the Fed” entirely





- Securing and strengthening the USD – earthly commodities and QFS





- Ten new cities to be built – revamping other locations





- NESARA-GESRA – Yes and no - not a blanket debt forgiveness as it would

collapse economy





- Trump dares the BRICS and Staes the USD will not be overthrown





- Military events on the rise in the Pacific Rim





- Financial restructure in part led to 911





- US Debt – solution – wages to escalate to meet inflation/COL





- Inauguration day – 50-50 chance January 20 - potential delay – challenges

ahead





