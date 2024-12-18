Drones-Canada and a New Day Dawning - End the Fed | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 33

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The truth regarding the drone deployment – US Military defensive posture and why
- Canada has never been a country – how, when and why? Canada the 51 st state?
- Trudeau (a military cog), is on his way out
- Zuckerberg goes to Mara-a-Lago to receive new marching orders from DJT
- All eyes on Japan, S. Korea and the Pacific region for the economic concerns of the day – how and why
- XI Jingping aligned with DJT on certain important matters
- Fed Res Chairman Powel is sleeper agent for our side – really? How’s that?
- We can look towards major shifts of control and power of the Federal Reserve to the Treasury or perhaps an “End the Fed” entirely
- Securing and strengthening the USD – earthly commodities and QFS
- Ten new cities to be built – revamping other locations
- NESARA-GESRA – Yes and no - not a blanket debt forgiveness as it would
collapse economy
- Trump dares the BRICS and Staes the USD will not be overthrown
- Military events on the rise in the Pacific Rim
- Financial restructure in part led to 911
- US Debt – solution – wages to escalate to meet inflation/COL
- Inauguration day – 50-50 chance January 20 - potential delay – challenges
ahead
