BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN - WHAT GOD DID IN ROMANIA

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As Ahab made the children pass through the fire, so democrats are causing America's children to go under the knife with genital mutilation. The evil administration in the White House sponsors sexual grooming of children and child sacrifice. They call this progressivism, but God calls it an abomination, and His judgment is the one that will stand. Get your house in order. The axe is laid at the root. His fan is in his hand.