Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN - WHAT GOD DID IN ROMANIA
3367 views
channel image
NEW PATRIOT
Published a month ago |
Shop now

As Ahab made the children pass through the fire, so democrats are causing America's children to go under the knife with genital mutilation.  The evil administration in the White House sponsors sexual grooming of children and child sacrifice.  They call this progressivism, but God calls it an abomination, and His judgment is the one that will stand.  Get your house in order.  The axe is laid at the root.  His fan is in his hand.  

Keywords
democratspersecutionchild sacrificeworld warelijahromaniagenital mutilationjudgment of god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket