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CraigPaardekooper | Variation in Toxicity of Different Covid Vaccine Batches
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28 views • January 04, 2022
CraigPaardekooper | Variation in Toxicity of Different Covid Vaccine Batches
This is the video ref. By Dr. Mike Yeadon
The purpose of this study was to determine if there is any significant variation in batch toxicity - by counting the number of adverse reaction reports associated with each batch number.
The number of adverse reactions in each State of the USA caused by each individual batch was also counted.
The results were interesting.
70% of the batches were harmless - producing only one adverse reaction report each.
80% of the batches produced only 1 or 2 adverse reaction reports. So the vast majority of the batches were harmless.
However, a very distinct and significant anomaly appeared.
1 in 200 (0.5%) of the batches was found to be between 1000 and 5000 times more toxic than the average batch, and accounted for 70% of all of the adverse reactions, and 70% of all of the deaths
1 in 20 (5%) of the batches accounted for 90% of the adverse reactions and deaths.
These toxic batches consistently produced high levels of adverse reactions, disability and death across every State in the USA, in sharp contrast to the harmless batches. As a consequence the toxic batches are easily visible as a string of numbers across the screen in the video above.
The consistency with which these batches produce adverse reactions indicates that the adverse reactions are caused by the batches rather than by the health status of the recipients.
The probable reason for these more toxic batches is either
1. The batches contain added ingredients that are highly toxic
2. The batches are of a higher concentration of the same ingredients
The later suggests that Pharma may be investigating the LD50 (Lethal Dose) in order to establish the therapeutic range. Needless to say, such experimentation carried out on human beings has already resulted in deaths and disabilities - as shown in this report.
The question arises -
If there is such high variation in the toxicity of the batches, should we be mandating this medical intervention?
Should we be coercing people under threat of losing their job or being confined at home, into taking something where death or disability is a possible adverse reaction?
---------------------------
See also: CraigPaardekooper - How Bad is My Batch: http://www.howbad.info/
https://vulms.org/uh-thats-not-a-conspiracy-theory-5-of-vaccine-production-lots-caused-100-of-vaccine-deaths/
--------------------------
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dL2OVVSgmx9qXII - CraigPaardekooper 23 Nov 2021.
https://brandnewtube.com/@CraigPaardekooper - https://www.bitchute.com/Craig-Paardekooper/.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Craig-Paardekooper
CraigPaardekooper | Variation in Toxicity of Different Covid Vaccine Batches
CraigPaardekooper, Variation in Toxicity of Different Covid Vaccine Batches, Nov 23 2021.
This is the video ref. By Dr. Mike Yeadon
The purpose of this study was to determine if there is any significant variation in batch toxicity - by counting the number of adverse reaction reports associated with each batch number.
The number of adverse reactions in each State of the USA caused by each individual batch was also counted.
The results were interesting.
70% of the batches were harmless - producing only one adverse reaction report each.
80% of the batches produced only 1 or 2 adverse reaction reports. So the vast majority of the batches were harmless.
However, a very distinct and significant anomaly appeared.
1 in 200 (0.5%) of the batches was found to be between 1000 and 5000 times more toxic than the average batch, and accounted for 70% of all of the adverse reactions, and 70% of all of the deaths
1 in 20 (5%) of the batches accounted for 90% of the adverse reactions and deaths.
These toxic batches consistently produced high levels of adverse reactions, disability and death across every State in the USA, in sharp contrast to the harmless batches. As a consequence the toxic batches are easily visible as a string of numbers across the screen in the video above.
The consistency with which these batches produce adverse reactions indicates that the adverse reactions are caused by the batches rather than by the health status of the recipients.
The probable reason for these more toxic batches is either
1. The batches contain added ingredients that are highly toxic
2. The batches are of a higher concentration of the same ingredients
The later suggests that Pharma may be investigating the LD50 (Lethal Dose) in order to establish the therapeutic range. Needless to say, such experimentation carried out on human beings has already resulted in deaths and disabilities - as shown in this report.
The question arises -
If there is such high variation in the toxicity of the batches, should we be mandating this medical intervention?
Should we be coercing people under threat of losing their job or being confined at home, into taking something where death or disability is a possible adverse reaction?
---------------------------
See also: CraigPaardekooper - How Bad is My Batch: http://www.howbad.info/
https://vulms.org/uh-thats-not-a-conspiracy-theory-5-of-vaccine-production-lots-caused-100-of-vaccine-deaths/
--------------------------
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dL2OVVSgmx9qXII - CraigPaardekooper 23 Nov 2021.
https://brandnewtube.com/@CraigPaardekooper - https://www.bitchute.com/Craig-Paardekooper/.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Craig-Paardekooper
CraigPaardekooper | Variation in Toxicity of Different Covid Vaccine Batches
CraigPaardekooper, Variation in Toxicity of Different Covid Vaccine Batches, Nov 23 2021.
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