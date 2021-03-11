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LOCKDOWN COVID BS Face up to what is happening to OUR world and demand it stops.
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100 views • March 11, 2021
Please stop for 2 minutes, watch this Face up fully to what is happening to OUR world. Please don't stand by and let it happen for a moment longer. An attack on our rights and civil liberties. WE ARE THE 99% TAKE BACK CONTROL, Say NO MORE OR ELSE.
Global Anti Lockdown Alliance: twitter #GALA
Global Anti Lockdown Alliance: twitter #GALA
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