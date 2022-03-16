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Saturday Night Special - Medical Caste System/How Education Contributes
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10 views • March 16, 2022
In this episode of The Liberty Belles Saturday Night Special, we discuss the medical caste system plaguing the united States and how education has contributed to its rise as well as education’s role in “directing” individuals toward “desirable labor”.
In preparing for this episode, The Liberty Belles, through their research, compiled three pages of resources. To offset the cost of research, services and video production, we are asking for a donation of $5.00 for a copy of our resources. If you would like a copy, please visit commoncorediva.com and hit the “donate” button at the top of the page. Use tag “medical caste system research” and include your email to receive the document electronically. These resources will make an excellent addition to your library for future reference, research and sharing with friends, family, and neighbors.
We thank you for your support. As always, we greatly appreciate and welcome prayer support.
Contact The Liberty Belles: [email protected]
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGfcYgDJsGT6/
UgeTube: https://ugetube.com/@The%20Liberty%20Belles
In preparing for this episode, The Liberty Belles, through their research, compiled three pages of resources. To offset the cost of research, services and video production, we are asking for a donation of $5.00 for a copy of our resources. If you would like a copy, please visit commoncorediva.com and hit the “donate” button at the top of the page. Use tag “medical caste system research” and include your email to receive the document electronically. These resources will make an excellent addition to your library for future reference, research and sharing with friends, family, and neighbors.
We thank you for your support. As always, we greatly appreciate and welcome prayer support.
Contact The Liberty Belles: [email protected]
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGfcYgDJsGT6/
UgeTube: https://ugetube.com/@The%20Liberty%20Belles
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