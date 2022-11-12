Sew Peters Full Show :11/11/22 Biden Adm caught RED-HANDED in lies!

STEW PETERS SHOW

Stew Peters: Farmers SOUND ALARM On Catastrophic Food Shortages In UK, Skidmark Biden SOILS America!

BY STEW PETERS

NOVEMBER 11, 2022. Biden Administration caught RED-HANDED in lies!

DeAnna Lorraine joins to detail how Biden is desperate to "move on" from Hunter's scandals!

As if on cue, the authorities in Australia are threatening the country with a Christmas lockdown.

They’re blaming it on, quote, “The Grandchildren of Omicron.” The only solution, of course, is for the public to submit to a never-ending stream of booster shots.

Every day we get closer to the possibility of famine. Is this another plot to depopulate the Earth?

David Pyne joins to detail the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as we prepare to send $400 million to their forces!