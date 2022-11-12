Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sew Peters Full Show :11/11/22 Biden Adm caught RED-HANDED in lies!
326 views
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 16 days ago |

STEW PETERS SHOW

Stew Peters: Farmers SOUND ALARM On Catastrophic Food Shortages In UK, Skidmark Biden SOILS America!

BY STEW PETERS

NOVEMBER 11, 2022. Biden Administration caught RED-HANDED in lies!

DeAnna Lorraine joins to detail how Biden is desperate to "move on" from Hunter's scandals!

  As if on cue, the authorities in Australia are threatening the country with a Christmas lockdown.

They’re blaming it on, quote, “The Grandchildren of Omicron.” The only solution, of course, is for the public to submit to a never-ending stream of booster shots.

  Are you prepared to feed yourself and your family? Go to heavensharvest.com and use promo code “Stew” NOW to protect you and YOUR FAMILY.

Every day we get closer to the possibility of famine. Is this another plot to depopulate the Earth?

  David Pyne joins to detail the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as we prepare to send $400 million to their forces!

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket