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False Reports Of Missiles Hitting US Base, As US Gov Says Soleimani Killing Was "Preemptive" Defense
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13 views • January 03, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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Iraq General Denies Unconfirmed Reports Of "Massive Explosions" At US Military Base In Iraq
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stocks-slide-unconfirmed-reports-massive-explosions-us-military-base-iraq
https://twitter.com/HeshmatAlavi/status/1213098237617459201
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1212934433206079488
https://twitter.com/wendyrsherman/status/1212959144472383488
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213096352072294401
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ENUmEjOW4AUYIY8?format=jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ENXHdxEXsAER_da
Pompeo: US Strike Thwarted "Active Plot" For Major Attack On Americans
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pompeo-us-strike-thwarted-active-plot-major-attack-americans
https://www.france24.com/en/video/20190508-usas-pompeo-warns-imminent-iran-threat-surprise-trip-iraq
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/u-s-commander-says-american-forces-face-imminent-threat-iran-n1014556
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Imminent-Iranian-threat-on-US-forces-Middle-East-Commander-says-591835
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1213101528149610496
https://southfront.org/us-deploys-more-troops-to-iraq-to-employ-its-right-of-self-defense/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/02/the-game-has-changed-defense-secretary-warns-of-preemptive-strikes-on-iranian-group-092668
https://twitter.com/scribblercat/status/1213135263486107648
https://twitter.com/RezaNasri1/status/1213074937243717638
Report: U.S. Gives Israel Green Light to Assassinate Iranian General Soleimani
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/u-s-gives-israel-green-light-to-assassinate-iran-s-general-soleimani-1.5630156
U.S. Will Come To Regret Its Assassination of Qassim Soleimani
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/us-will-come-to-regret-its-assassination-of-qassim-soleimani.html
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001031077925104-us-behind-baghdad-airport-attack-that-killed-iranian-quds-commander-pmf-deputy-leader---report/
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1212922316193067008?s=20
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/02/report-us-troops-capture-top-iraqi-mp-militia-leaders/
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1213134540069314560
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1212064917752369152
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212766799617515520
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1139264660702728200?lang=en
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1139264666771828736?lang=en
Sen. Marco Rubio says “no doubt” Iran attacked Saudi Arabia
https://floridianpress.com/2019/09/sen-marco-rubio-says-no-doubt-iran-attacked-saudi-arabia/
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/us-assassination-of-top-iranian-military-official-may-ignite-world-war-6db1d1f9c060
#Iran #Soleimani #Iraq
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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Iraq General Denies Unconfirmed Reports Of "Massive Explosions" At US Military Base In Iraq
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/stocks-slide-unconfirmed-reports-massive-explosions-us-military-base-iraq
https://twitter.com/HeshmatAlavi/status/1213098237617459201
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1212934433206079488
https://twitter.com/wendyrsherman/status/1212959144472383488
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213096352072294401
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ENUmEjOW4AUYIY8?format=jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ENXHdxEXsAER_da
Pompeo: US Strike Thwarted "Active Plot" For Major Attack On Americans
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pompeo-us-strike-thwarted-active-plot-major-attack-americans
https://www.france24.com/en/video/20190508-usas-pompeo-warns-imminent-iran-threat-surprise-trip-iraq
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/u-s-commander-says-american-forces-face-imminent-threat-iran-n1014556
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Imminent-Iranian-threat-on-US-forces-Middle-East-Commander-says-591835
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1213101528149610496
https://southfront.org/us-deploys-more-troops-to-iraq-to-employ-its-right-of-self-defense/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/02/the-game-has-changed-defense-secretary-warns-of-preemptive-strikes-on-iranian-group-092668
https://twitter.com/scribblercat/status/1213135263486107648
https://twitter.com/RezaNasri1/status/1213074937243717638
Report: U.S. Gives Israel Green Light to Assassinate Iranian General Soleimani
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/u-s-gives-israel-green-light-to-assassinate-iran-s-general-soleimani-1.5630156
U.S. Will Come To Regret Its Assassination of Qassim Soleimani
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/us-will-come-to-regret-its-assassination-of-qassim-soleimani.html
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001031077925104-us-behind-baghdad-airport-attack-that-killed-iranian-quds-commander-pmf-deputy-leader---report/
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1212922316193067008?s=20
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/02/report-us-troops-capture-top-iraqi-mp-militia-leaders/
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1213134540069314560
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1212064917752369152
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212766799617515520
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1139264660702728200?lang=en
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1139264666771828736?lang=en
Sen. Marco Rubio says “no doubt” Iran attacked Saudi Arabia
https://floridianpress.com/2019/09/sen-marco-rubio-says-no-doubt-iran-attacked-saudi-arabia/
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/us-assassination-of-top-iranian-military-official-may-ignite-world-war-6db1d1f9c060
#Iran #Soleimani #Iraq
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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