Can anti-cult activists demonize an entire nation? What if a whole country is labeled a "cult" to justify not only impending horrors and repression but also to launch a full-scale war? How have anti-cult movements turned Ukraine into a target of hatred and xenophobia? This episode provides a detailed breakdown of how propaganda, disguised as protection against “cults,” is used to prepare society for violence and war, leading some groups to consider an entire nation as a “satanic cult.”

First comes discreditation. Exploiting the weaknesses of the human mind, anti-cult organizations like RACIRS and FECRIS spread myths about “totalitarian cults,” labeling entire nations as dangerous “cultists.” Why were these narratives so crucial? How did they lay the groundwork for justifying future military actions and mass repression?

Next is the stigmatization of a nation. When high-ranking officials echo calls for the “desatanization” of an entire country, these aren't just words — they're preparations for genocide. This episode shows how these methods, step by step, have led to the horrific consequences the world witnesses today.

Finally, the consequences. How far can hate propaganda go? Today, these methods are spreading to the West, including the U.S. and Europe. Could the next step be declaring the entire democratic world as "enemy number one"? What future awaits us if we ignore these warnings?

Every statement, every number, and every fact in this episode confirms one thing: mass stigmatization and demonization can lead to the most terrible outcomes. Anti-cult organizations in Russia have already declared this war "sacred," calling it a "war against Western Satanism." If we do not stop this now, the fate of Ukraine could soon be the fate of the entire democratic world.

Visit the official website to learn more: https://actfiles.org



