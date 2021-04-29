© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Syringe Full of Death _ Dr. Vernon Coleman. (MIRRORED)
Follow
4
Share
Report
375 views • April 29, 2021
A Syringe Full of Death _ Dr. Vernon Coleman. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Free4eva Media at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/11f2eeec-8307-4a19-8ffd-527414f11a6f
In a fact packed analysis of the enthusiasm for the covid-19 jabs, Dr Vernon Coleman explores and explains the shocking story about these potentially dangerous experimental injections.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Free4eva Media at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/11f2eeec-8307-4a19-8ffd-527414f11a6f
In a fact packed analysis of the enthusiasm for the covid-19 jabs, Dr Vernon Coleman explores and explains the shocking story about these potentially dangerous experimental injections.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.