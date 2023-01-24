PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD AND GUEST SOFIA SMALLSTORM 24TH JAN 2023

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Radio Show –Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Sofia Smallstorm





Sofia Smallstorm is an independent researcher who has written and presented extensively on hidden agendas and complex events since her work on 9/11. In the process of researching that topic she discovered the phenomenon of artificial clouds and geoengineering or chemtrails. From this, she came to acknowledge the presence of a synthetic biology agenda in the activities that constitute everyday life.





In 2013 she began researching corporate government, Technocracy and the smart grid, and the impact these mechanisms of control are having on public freedom and public health.





Sofia’s interviews and podcasts can be found on YouTube, although many have been scrubbed (check other platforms as well).Topics range widely, with more recent focus on biology and health.





Sofia Smallstorm is a graduate of Brown University. Her blog can be found at www.sofiasmallstorm.com (),and her online store, which offers a range of products for what she calls bioremidiation; is AvatarProducts.com ( (http://www.sofiasmallstorm.com (http://avatarproducts.com))). She has a monthly newsletter available by subscription.









Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is an advocate for medical freedom. She also does Live Blood Analysis evaluating the effects of C19 injectables of shedding and is involved with international team of doctors and researchers working in this area.

For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/



