🚨 Stop Overpaying Crypto Taxes

Live Thursday Night Discussion

March 5, 2026 | 7:00 PM EST

https://youtu.be/lxTuHQSy61U

Are you relying on exchange software to calculate your crypto taxes?

That could be costing you thousands — or even triggering reporting problems you don’t see coming.

This Thursday evening, I’m hosting a focused, high-level discussion on:

✔ Why 1099 and 1099-DA forms are often misleading

✔ When wallet transfers are NOT taxable

✔ Whether NFT transactions actually count as taxable events

✔ The truth about staking income vs. capital gains

✔ How to properly calculate cost basis using simple algebra

✔ How to stop overpaying without underreporting

Most investors don’t realize this:

Your exchange does not determine your tax liability.

The law does.

And if you don’t understand the difference, you’re either overpaying — or exposing yourself unnecessarily.

In this live session, I’ll walk through:

• The proportional cost basis formula

• How partial withdrawals should actually be calculated

• Why software defaults are often wrong

• The hidden reporting risks most people miss

This is not generic YouTube commentary.

This is a practical discussion for serious crypto holders who want clarity, strategy, and control.

If you own crypto — or plan to — you need to understand this.

Join me live:

Thursday, March 5, 2026

7:00 PM Eastern

Bring your questions.

Come prepared.

Let’s separate myth from law — and stop overpaying.