🚨 Stop Overpaying Crypto Taxes
Live Thursday Night Discussion
March 5, 2026 | 7:00 PM EST
Are you relying on exchange software to calculate your crypto taxes?
That could be costing you thousands — or even triggering reporting problems you don’t see coming.
This Thursday evening, I’m hosting a focused, high-level discussion on:
✔ Why 1099 and 1099-DA forms are often misleading
✔ When wallet transfers are NOT taxable
✔ Whether NFT transactions actually count as taxable events
✔ The truth about staking income vs. capital gains
✔ How to properly calculate cost basis using simple algebra
✔ How to stop overpaying without underreporting
Most investors don’t realize this:
Your exchange does not determine your tax liability.
The law does.
And if you don’t understand the difference, you’re either overpaying — or exposing yourself unnecessarily.
In this live session, I’ll walk through:
• The proportional cost basis formula
• How partial withdrawals should actually be calculated
• Why software defaults are often wrong
• The hidden reporting risks most people miss
This is not generic YouTube commentary.
This is a practical discussion for serious crypto holders who want clarity, strategy, and control.
If you own crypto — or plan to — you need to understand this.
Join me live:
Thursday, March 5, 2026
7:00 PM Eastern
Bring your questions.
Come prepared.
Let’s separate myth from law — and stop overpaying.