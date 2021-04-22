If they 'sought to impeach Trump' for incitement, 'how about Maxine Waters and Joe Biden'

Sky News host Alan Jones says the tone of the Administration under US President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is "at best, disturbing", stating "if they sought to impeach Donald Trump for inciting riots, where do Maxine Waters and Joe Biden fit".



"Are we living in an America where if the left doesn't get its way it will resort to violence and property destruction?" he said.



"What is this, if not an attempt to intimidate jurors and witnesses and force the verdict they'd want? Who cares about justice?

And before the decision on Tuesday, the Democrats weighed in. Of course, that wasn't meant to intimidate the jury.



"82-year-old Democrat Maxine Waters said last week that if Chauvin was not found guilty of murdering George Floyd, we have to get more confrontational. What did she mean?



"Well, she is not around in Minnesota to see the rioting and the looting that she helped create. In Portland, they set fire to an Apple store. They tried to take over Government buildings. If that is not a warning to the jury, what is?"