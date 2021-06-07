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Le Plan qu'ils suivent - Silvano Trotta
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52 views • June 07, 2021
7 juin 2021 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/reset:c
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Dans cette vidéo je vous explique le Plan qu'ils suivent, et pourquoi c'est une PLANDÉMIE !
Pour me suivre sur :
Telegram : https://t.me/trottasilvano
VK : https://vk.com/silvano67
Sources :
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/8-predictions-for-the-world-in-2030
https://fr.sputniknews.com/europe/202105221045638876-plus-de-maison-personnelle-plus-de-cdi-retraite-a-70-ans-le-premier-ministre-espagnol-devoile-son/
https://www.lefigaro.fr/sciences/2015/07/13/01008-20150713ARTFIG00193-une-mini-periode-glaciaire-pourrait-toucher-la-terre-a-partir-de-2030.php
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Dans cette vidéo je vous explique le Plan qu'ils suivent, et pourquoi c'est une PLANDÉMIE !
Pour me suivre sur :
Telegram : https://t.me/trottasilvano
VK : https://vk.com/silvano67
Sources :
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/8-predictions-for-the-world-in-2030
https://fr.sputniknews.com/europe/202105221045638876-plus-de-maison-personnelle-plus-de-cdi-retraite-a-70-ans-le-premier-ministre-espagnol-devoile-son/
https://www.lefigaro.fr/sciences/2015/07/13/01008-20150713ARTFIG00193-une-mini-periode-glaciaire-pourrait-toucher-la-terre-a-partir-de-2030.php
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
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