Heart And Piezoelectricity
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
47 views • 1 month ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

wireless body area network

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://www.computer.org/csdl/magazine/it/2017/02/mit2017020032/13rRUwbs27U

.

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/

.

bioelectromagnetics

.

Examples of Bioelectric Activity:

Nerve Impulses: The transmission of signals along nerve fibers relies on bioelectric currents.

Muscle Contraction: Muscle cells generate electrical potentials that trigger muscle contractions.

Cell Communication: Bioelectric signals are used for communication between cells, influencing processes like development, tissue repair, and immune responses.

Metabolism and Homeostasis: Bioelectricity also plays a role in metabolism and maintaining the body's internal balanc

bioelectricity

.

magnetic human body communication

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig2

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

.

biocyber interface

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Overview-of-topics-covered-in-this-article_fig1_353037619

https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24

.

https://www.youtube.com/live/4_4cykhzx0g

toresays 3-19-2025

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference

.

https://ntc.columbia.edu/mental-augmentation-a-new-frontiers-for-human-rights/

.

https://augmented-humans.org/

Mark 5:36

amen

https://rumble.com/v6qynls-bloodlines-and-blackmail-jfk-edition.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Keywords
trump20242030covid
