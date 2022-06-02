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Russia Threatens Nuclear War if Biden Doesnt Stand Down
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213 views • June 02, 2022
Possible Russia Could Destroy with 4 Bomb If They hit California False Line & Hit Yellow Stone with Two Bomb and Hit New York One Bomb well two Bomb at would hit Yellow Stone would Destroy all Canada & USA would be Wipe out by By Yellow Stone Volcano It Get Bad Under Ground we Need Let C2O Gas in our Atmosphere Earth Need More C2O Not Less They Been Lie to You They are NUT!!!! China also has Bad Volcano Same Thing would Happen
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