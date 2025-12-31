© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lukashenko's warning to the Kiev Junta:
“Russia has the means to strike the decision-making centers so that nothing will be left standing.”
Oreshnik now in Belarus (video posted yesterday) Cynthia
Adding: Another Russian cargo plane landed in Tehran today.
*This is the fourth cargo plane that landed in Iran from Russ in the past 48 hours.*