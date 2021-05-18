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Nine Commentaries Pt 4: How the Communist Party Opposes the Universe: Chinese people value greatly the "Tao," or the Way.
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21 views • May 18, 2021
Watch All 9 Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Nine+Commentaries
The award-winning "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party" has inspired hundreds of millions of Chinese people to renounce their ties with the CCP. This video series is based on the book, published in 15 languages and available here: http://www.ninecommentaries.com
Foreword
Chinese people value greatly the "Tao," or the Way. In ancient times a brutal emperor would be called "a decadent ruler who lacks the Tao." Any behavior not conforming to the standard of morality, which, in Chinese, is denoted by the two characters Dao De, meaning "Tao" and "Virtue" respectively, was said "not to follow the principle of Tao." Even revolting farmers put out banners proclaiming "achieve the Way on behalf of heaven." Lao Zi [1] said, "There is something mysterious and whole, which existed before heaven and earth. Silent, formless, complete, and never changing. Living eternally everywhere in perfection, it is the mother of all things. I do not know its name; I call it the Way." This suggests that the world is formed from "Tao."
In the last hundred years, the sudden invasion by the communist specter has created a force against nature and humanity, causing limitless agony and tragedy. It has also pushed civilization to the brink of destruction. Having committed all sorts of atrocities that violate the Tao and oppose heaven and the earth, it has become an extremely malevolent force against the universe.
"Man follows the earth, the earth follows heaven, heaven follows the Tao, and the Tao follows what is natural." [2] In ancient China people believed in complying with, harmonizing and co-existing with heaven. Mankind integrates with heaven and the earth, and exists in mutual dependence with them. The Tao of the universe does not change. The universe runs according to the Tao in an orderly manner. The earth follows the changes of heaven, therefore it has four distinct seasons. By respecting heaven and the earth, mankind enjoys a harmonious life of gratitude and blessings. This is reflected in the expression "heaven's favorable timing, earth's advantageous terrain, and harmony among the people." [3] According to Chinese thought, astronomy, geography, the calendar system, medicine, literature, and even social structures all follow this understanding.
But the Communist Party promotes "humans over nature" and a "philosophy of struggle" in defiance of heaven, the earth, and nature. Mao Zedong said, "battling with heaven is endless joy, fighting with the earth is endless joy, and struggling with humanity is endless joy." Perhaps the Communist Party did acquire real joy from these struggles, but the people have paid tremendously painful costs.
The award-winning "Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party" has inspired hundreds of millions of Chinese people to renounce their ties with the CCP. This video series is based on the book, published in 15 languages and available here: http://www.ninecommentaries.com
Foreword
Chinese people value greatly the "Tao," or the Way. In ancient times a brutal emperor would be called "a decadent ruler who lacks the Tao." Any behavior not conforming to the standard of morality, which, in Chinese, is denoted by the two characters Dao De, meaning "Tao" and "Virtue" respectively, was said "not to follow the principle of Tao." Even revolting farmers put out banners proclaiming "achieve the Way on behalf of heaven." Lao Zi [1] said, "There is something mysterious and whole, which existed before heaven and earth. Silent, formless, complete, and never changing. Living eternally everywhere in perfection, it is the mother of all things. I do not know its name; I call it the Way." This suggests that the world is formed from "Tao."
In the last hundred years, the sudden invasion by the communist specter has created a force against nature and humanity, causing limitless agony and tragedy. It has also pushed civilization to the brink of destruction. Having committed all sorts of atrocities that violate the Tao and oppose heaven and the earth, it has become an extremely malevolent force against the universe.
"Man follows the earth, the earth follows heaven, heaven follows the Tao, and the Tao follows what is natural." [2] In ancient China people believed in complying with, harmonizing and co-existing with heaven. Mankind integrates with heaven and the earth, and exists in mutual dependence with them. The Tao of the universe does not change. The universe runs according to the Tao in an orderly manner. The earth follows the changes of heaven, therefore it has four distinct seasons. By respecting heaven and the earth, mankind enjoys a harmonious life of gratitude and blessings. This is reflected in the expression "heaven's favorable timing, earth's advantageous terrain, and harmony among the people." [3] According to Chinese thought, astronomy, geography, the calendar system, medicine, literature, and even social structures all follow this understanding.
But the Communist Party promotes "humans over nature" and a "philosophy of struggle" in defiance of heaven, the earth, and nature. Mao Zedong said, "battling with heaven is endless joy, fighting with the earth is endless joy, and struggling with humanity is endless joy." Perhaps the Communist Party did acquire real joy from these struggles, but the people have paid tremendously painful costs.
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