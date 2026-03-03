BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
TRUMP AND THE ECLIPSE. Donald Trump just so happens to be synonymous with moon events since the day of his birth in 1946
   TRUMP AND THE ECLIPSE. Donald Trump just so happens to be synonymous with moon events since the day of his birth in 1946, particularly blood moons and eclipses. Aleister Crowley's letter written on the day of a lunar eclipse and the day Donald Trump was born [June 14, 1946; also a blood moon] speaks of a Moon Child being produced.
    🌎        🔎🌘🌕🌒         🌍
            (26min : 06sec)
   Third Blood Moon on the 3rd month, the 3rd day, at 3:33 a.m., all 3s. March is named after Mars, The God of War and is the original first month of the year according to the Romans. Historically speaking, war season starts at the end of winter... It is said Jesus Christ was crucified at age 33.
   - A third blood moon is also set to fall directly on Purim in 2026, which lines up with the current ongoing "war" with Iran, culminating with the "eclipse of the century" on Aug. 12, 2026, that will pass over the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal, and northern Spain.       

