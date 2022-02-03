EP 2800-6PM Appoint a special counsel on Hunter Biden — NOW!!  

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At this point, we have to wonder if any investigation would still be underway were it not for the laptop Hunter abandoned in 2019 and The Post’s reporting off it. That, after all, dragged evidence of Hunter’s dubious doings into the light (despite the best efforts of the media and Big Tech to suppress our reporting). Business dealings plainly greased by his father’s international connections and domestic political might — and apparently to now-President Joe Biden’s own profit. It’s tricky for any Justice Department to investigate the president and his family. And this one has already shown clear signs of politicization, with Attorney General Merrick Garland himself playing along with a White House cabal eager to put the fear of the FBI in parents who want to speak their minds at local school-board meetings. It’s past time for Garland to explain why he hasn’t named a special counsel.
Special Guest: Timothy S. Ramthun (born March 13, 1957) is an American consultant and politician, currently serving in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing Hartford, Kewaskum, and neighboring towns of Calumet, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Washington counties. He was first elected in 2018. https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/
Special Guest: Joe Blystone For Governor - Ohio Candidate
https://www.blystoneforgovernor.com/
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