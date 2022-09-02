DIANA – Ritual Sacrifice of the New World Order

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the 'royals' can all go F themselves. Evil satanic scum. This sheds more details on the how and why Princess Di was ritually sacrificed and who all was involved. The level of people's naivetee and stupidity is still illustrated by all the morons who still fawn over all things royal. the 'windsors' isn't even their name. they're all related to vlad the impaler aka dracula. house of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha