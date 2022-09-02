A Message For Tenterfield Shire Councillors and admin.

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This video is a 'virtual conversation' with councillors and senior administration persons at Tenterfield Shire Council. The intent is to get those concerned to better understand various well-justified reasons for the perceptions,viewpoints and deep concerns of many shire residents and why so many have been driven to take a resolute stand against council's latest proposed rate rises.