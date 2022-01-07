Repulsive 'Insurrection' Rhetoric

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A Closer Look At The Jan. 6th ‘Threat’
* Dems and media unite for national day of hysteria — and want to elevate 1/6 to the same level as 9/11.
* They definitely didn’t write their own material.
* There are many unanswered questions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 January 2022