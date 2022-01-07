Repulsive 'Insurrection' Rhetoric

A Closer Look At The Jan. 6th ‘Threat’

* Dems and media unite for national day of hysteria — and want to elevate 1/6 to the same level as 9/11.

* They definitely didn’t write their own material.

* There are many unanswered questions.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 January 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6290384693001

