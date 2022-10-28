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DEVELOPING! Pittsburgh, PA: At least four people were shot outside of a funeral service in Pittsburgh Friday, prompting a massive police response, local media reported.
The shootings took place outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the city’s Brighton Heights.
Pittsburgh’s public safety department called the site of the shootings “a very active scene,” with an unknown number of victims, and warned people to stay away from the area.