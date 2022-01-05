© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Act of Pure Evil..!!! -- Staffordshire UK
Follow
3
Share
Report
143 views • January 05, 2022
Seemingly nice day over the UK...but still they spray!!!
Don't find yourself in the "NOT IN" club...and that especially goes for "Encyclopedia Britannica" I posted some links below so you guys can update your records!
Essential Books; Geo-interfering: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
UNDER AN IONIZED SKY https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionize...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Don't find yourself in the "NOT IN" club...and that especially goes for "Encyclopedia Britannica" I posted some links below so you guys can update your records!
Essential Books; Geo-interfering: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
UNDER AN IONIZED SKY https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionize...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.