Biden's Impeachment / Fauci Admits To Another Falsehood

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced he's directing members of the House committee to begin an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden. We'll expand on that and see how the left is responding on this episode. Plus, Anthony Fauci is back peddling again on info regarding the jab and its association with myocarditis. Are you seeing a trend?
Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.